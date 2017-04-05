Busy travel time at Bradley Airport due to spring breaks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — If you are planning on flying out of Bradley International Airport over the next few days you may want to give yourself some extra time.

The airport is expecting a 30 percent increase in the number of passengers because of spring breaks. This starts on Wednesday, April 5 and runs through Sunday, April 9.

Officials say passengers traveling on domestic flights should allow themselves at least 90 minutes for check-in and to get through security.

If you are traveling on an international flight give yourself at least three hours.