Defense rests in Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial

By Published:
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) — The defense has rested its case in the double-murder trial of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Lawyers for Hernandez called their final witnesses Wednesday. Hernandez was not called to testify in his own defense.

The former tight end for the New England Patriots is charged in the fatal shootings of two men after a brief encounter in a Boston nightclub in July 2012.

A friend who was with Hernandez testified that Hernandez shot them two hours after one of the men bumped into Hernandez at the club and spilled his drink.

But Hernandez’s lawyers say the friend — Alexander Bradley — shot the men over a drug deal.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

Hernandez is serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s