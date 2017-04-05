DOD approves 200 CH-53K helicopters to be built at Sikorsky

(WTNH) — The Defense Department is giving the green light for Stratford-based Sikorsky to build 200 Marine helicopters.

The state-of-the-art CH-53K King Stallion helicopters can lift 36,000 pounds and will replace a fleet that’s been around since the mid-80s.

State Senator Kevin Kelly of Stratford applauded the move.

“I have no doubt that this announcement will not only benefit Sikorsky, but many of the vendors and suppliers across Connecticut,” said Kelly.

Governor Dannel Malloy released the following statement after the news:

“The headline is that these state-of-the-art helicopters will be made in Connecticut. This is an exciting milestone for Sikorsky and for our state. Competition in today’s worldwide economic climate is fierce, and Connecticut has shown we remain a valued leader where businesses can access one of the most well educated, productive workforces and maintain a competitive edge well into the future. This isn’t only about Sikorsky – it’s also about the supply chain companies and the thousands of employees in every corner of our state who will benefit. That’s why we worked so hard to ensure the CH-53K King Stallion would be built right here in Connecticut.”