Eye glass thief leads police on pursuit then crashes

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Westport Police Officers, responding to a report of a disoriented male inside Opticare on Post Road East Wednesday morning, arrived to find him fleeing in a vehicle at a high rate of speed after he stole a pair of glasses.

Officers pursued the vehicle west on Post Road East through the center of town but stopped the pursuit when determining it was too dangerous to continue.  Officer then came upon the vehicle on Imperial Avenue where it had crashed.   The suspect fled the vehicle on foot and after a brief foot chase he was caught near Baker Avenue.

However the suspect resisted arrest and punched and kicked the officers.  Two officers received minor injuries.   The suspect was taken to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation based upon his behavior.

At this time police have not positively identified the suspect and criminal charges are still pending.

