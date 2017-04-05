Gil on the Go: Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Meteorologist Gil Simmons visited the Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School in New Haven. He spoke with some of the sixth graders there about the upcoming rain we will be having later in the week.

gil celentano 7 Gil on the Go: Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School

One of the students told Gil Simmons about how they’d been learning about precipitation in class.

“One example of precipitation is rain, snow,” she said.

gil celentano 2 Gil on the Go: Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School

 

There is a flood watch in effect for the entire state for Thursday and Friday. It is possible that rivers, streams and streets may flood with the amount of rain we will be getting. Around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, there will already be rain in progress. It will get heavier as the day goes on.

gil celentano 4 Gil on the Go: Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School

For Wednesday, you can expect temperatures in the high 40’s through low 50’s across the state. It will warm up about 5 more degrees Wednesday afternoon to put us in the mid 50’s across the state.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s