Gil on the Go: Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Meteorologist Gil Simmons visited the Celentano Biotech, Health and Medical Magnet School in New Haven. He spoke with some of the sixth graders there about the upcoming rain we will be having later in the week.

One of the students told Gil Simmons about how they’d been learning about precipitation in class.

“One example of precipitation is rain, snow,” she said.

There is a flood watch in effect for the entire state for Thursday and Friday. It is possible that rivers, streams and streets may flood with the amount of rain we will be getting. Around 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday, there will already be rain in progress. It will get heavier as the day goes on.

For Wednesday, you can expect temperatures in the high 40’s through low 50’s across the state. It will warm up about 5 more degrees Wednesday afternoon to put us in the mid 50’s across the state.