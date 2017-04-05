Hartford police investigate overnight homicide

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating an overnight homicide in Hartford Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 12:49 a.m., officers responded to the area of 42 King Street on a shot spotter activation that recorded six rounds fired. Upon arrival, officers canvased the area and found an unresponsive male in the driveway of 38 King Street suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.

Police say a crime scene was established and secured. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

The homicide is under investigation by Hartford’s Major Crime’s Division.