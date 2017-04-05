House Speaker gives vote on casino bill a 50-50 chance

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says legislation allowing a new tribal casino in East Windsor has a “50-50 chance” of coming up for a vote in this year’s legislative session.

The Democrat said Wednesday that Attorney General George Jepsen’s recent letter to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy outlining his concerns with the proposal put the bill “in a more difficult spot.”

Jepsen wrote that the risks associated with authorizing Connecticut’s first casino on nontribal reservation land, including to the state’s current revenue-sharing agreement with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, “are not insubstantial.” and there was no guarantee those risks could be reduced.

The two tribes, which own Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino, want to build a satellite casino to compete with a $950 million casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.