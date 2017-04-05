House Speaker gives vote on casino bill a 50-50 chance

By Published: Updated:
Photo rendering of the proposed development for the gaming and entertainment facility in East Windsor, CT. (provided by : Stu Loeser & Co. )

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (ehr-eh-SIM’-oh-wits) says legislation allowing a new tribal casino in East Windsor has a “50-50 chance” of coming up for a vote in this year’s legislative session.

The Democrat said Wednesday that Attorney General George Jepsen’s recent letter to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy outlining his concerns with the proposal put the bill “in a more difficult spot.”

Jepsen wrote that the risks associated with authorizing Connecticut’s first casino on nontribal reservation land, including to the state’s current revenue-sharing agreement with the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes, “are not insubstantial.” and there was no guarantee those risks could be reduced.

The two tribes, which own Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino, want to build a satellite casino to compete with a $950 million casino being built in Springfield, Massachusetts.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s