In the Bender Kitchen: Healthy Gluten Free Party Food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With so many people not eating gluten these days and looking for ways to be healthier, Jamie thought it would be fun to do a recipe that you can serve at a party that is both healthy and gluten free so guests can indulge and not feel guilty.

Nachos are the perfect party food to give a makeover to because the tortillas are fried and sometimes contain gluten. Most of the other ingredients can be healthy if you make them the right way.

Sweet Potato Nachos

Serves 4-6

3 Large Sweet Potatoes, Sliced evenly in ¼ inch or less rounds

2-3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

Kosher Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper

1 Cup of Guacamole

1 Can of Black Beans, drained

1 Ear of Fresh Corn, Grilled, kernels only

1 Bunch of Cilantro

1 Large Tomato, Chopped

1-2 Jalapenos, sliced in rounds

½ Cup of Black Olives

½ Cup of Fresh Salsa or Chipotle Salsa (Whole Foods makes one)

½ Cup of Sour cream for Lime Crema (recipe below)

1 Lime, juice and Zest

½ Cup of Crumbled Feta or Queso Frescco (optional)

Pre-heat oven to 450 Degrees

Sliced the sweet potatoes in even slices and toss them in a bowl with 2-3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil. They should be well oiled. Place the slices on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Roast the slices on the bottom of the oven for 12-15 minutes and then flip the pieces over and roast them for 10 miunutes, They should be golden brown in spots and getting slightly crispy.

Place the sweet potato chips on a platter and layer the potatoes first with the guacamole, black beans, corn, tomatoes, olives, salsa, then lime crema, and top with cilantro and crumbled cheese. Garnish with Jalapenos.

Lime Crema:

1. Combine the lime zest, lime juice, sour cream and two pinches of salt in a bowl. Whisk until it is mixed and smooth

For more information visit http://jamie-sydney.squarespace.com