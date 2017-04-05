In the Bender Kitchen: Healthy Gluten Free Party Food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With so many people not eating gluten these days and looking for ways to be healthier, Jamie thought it would be fun to do a recipe that you can serve at a party that is both healthy and gluten free so guests can indulge and not feel guilty.
Nachos are the perfect party food to give a makeover to because the tortillas are fried and sometimes contain gluten. Most of the other ingredients can be healthy if you make them the right way.
Sweet Potato Nachos
Serves 4-6
3 Large Sweet Potatoes, Sliced evenly in ¼ inch or less rounds
2-3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil
Kosher Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper
1 Cup of Guacamole
1 Can of Black Beans, drained
1 Ear of Fresh Corn, Grilled, kernels only
1 Bunch of Cilantro
1 Large Tomato, Chopped
1-2 Jalapenos, sliced in rounds
½ Cup of Black Olives
½ Cup of Fresh Salsa or Chipotle Salsa (Whole Foods makes one)
½ Cup of Sour cream for Lime Crema (recipe below)
1 Lime, juice and Zest
½ Cup of Crumbled Feta or Queso Frescco (optional)
Pre-heat oven to 450 Degrees
- Sliced the sweet potatoes in even slices and toss them in a bowl with 2-3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil. They should be well oiled. Place the slices on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Roast the slices on the bottom of the oven for 12-15 minutes and then flip the pieces over and roast them for 10 miunutes, They should be golden brown in spots and getting slightly crispy.
- Place the sweet potato chips on a platter and layer the potatoes first with the guacamole, black beans, corn, tomatoes, olives, salsa, then lime crema, and top with cilantro and crumbled cheese. Garnish with Jalapenos.
Lime Crema:
1. Combine the lime zest, lime juice, sour cream and two pinches of salt in a bowl. Whisk until it is mixed and smooth
For more information visit http://jamie-sydney.squarespace.com