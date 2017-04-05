In the Bender Kitchen: Healthy Gluten Free Party Food

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With so many people not eating gluten these days and looking for ways to be healthier, Jamie thought it would be fun to do a recipe that you can serve at a party that is both healthy and gluten free so guests can indulge and not feel guilty.

Nachos are the perfect party food to give a makeover to because the tortillas are fried and sometimes contain gluten. Most of the other ingredients can be healthy if you make them the right way.

Sweet Potato Nachos

Serves 4-6

3 Large Sweet Potatoes, Sliced evenly in ¼ inch or less rounds

2-3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil

Kosher Salt and Fresh Ground Pepper

1 Cup of Guacamole

1 Can of Black Beans, drained

1 Ear of Fresh Corn, Grilled, kernels only

1 Bunch of Cilantro

1 Large Tomato, Chopped

1-2 Jalapenos,  sliced in rounds

½ Cup of Black Olives

½ Cup of Fresh Salsa or Chipotle Salsa (Whole Foods makes one)

½ Cup of Sour cream for Lime Crema (recipe below)

1 Lime, juice and Zest

½ Cup of Crumbled Feta or Queso Frescco (optional)

Pre-heat oven to 450 Degrees

  1. Sliced the sweet potatoes in even slices and toss them in a bowl with 2-3 Tablespoons of Olive Oil. They should be well oiled. Place the slices on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Roast the slices on the bottom of the oven for 12-15 minutes and then flip the pieces over and roast them for 10 miunutes, They should be golden brown in spots and getting slightly crispy.
  1. Place the sweet potato chips on a platter and layer the potatoes first with the guacamole, black beans, corn, tomatoes, olives, salsa, then lime crema, and top with cilantro and crumbled cheese. Garnish with Jalapenos.

Lime Crema:

1. Combine the lime zest, lime juice, sour cream and two pinches of salt in a bowl. Whisk until it is mixed and smooth

