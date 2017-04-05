Investigation into deadly accident in Woodbury

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police are investigating a deadly two car accident that happened in Woodbury on Tuesday.

According to state troopers, at 2:20 p.m., a car was traveling west on Good Hill Road when another car crossed over the double yellow line into the opposite lane, and hit the car head on.

The driver in the second car was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Waterbury Hospital for minor injuries.

Anyone with details on the crash can contact Woodbury Resident Troopers Office at (203) 263-3400.