Man gets 28 years for fatal shooting, armed robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man is headed to prison for fatally shooting a man with a shotgun and participating in an armed robbery.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2nEjBpt ) that Nolan Evans was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years behind bars. He pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter with a firearm in the April 2015 death of Charles Rogers.

Authorities say Rogers had been asleep in his vehicle when Evans and another man approached. Evans woke Rogers up and told him to give him his stuff. Police say Rogers laughed at Evans, who then fired a shotgun through the window.

The 24-year-old Evans also pleaded guilty last year for his role in the armed robbery of a package store and a police chase that followed in July 2015.

Evans apologized in court.