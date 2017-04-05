New Haven Restaurant Week: Soul de Cuba Cafe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — All week long, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut in search for some of the best restaurants in the Elm City, celebrating New Haven Restaurant Week! Today we are stopping by Soul de Cuba Cafe on Crown Street.

Cuban cuisine is the result of 500 years of mixing in the island of Cuba and the Caribbean. So it’s Arabic, it’s West African, Spanish-influenced and indigenous cuisine.

The flavors are really a base in citrus so we use the naranja agria; bitter orange. A lot of our meats are marinated with this.

One of the specials for restaurant week is boliche stuffed with Spanish chorizo with a garlic mashed potato, topped with a tomato based sauce.

They also serve up authentic mojitos:

We put half of a lime, cut up for this portion. So it’s four of these little pieces, with a nice fresh sprig of mint. The fun part, you get to muddle this. So you want to crush up the limes and the mint and then you want to add a little sugar here, pour 1.5 ounces of light white rum. Then you top it off with a little club soda.

Visit Soul de Cuba Cafe: 283 Crown Street, New Haven, CT 06510

New Haven Restaurant Week is featuring the following specials: $17, two-course prix fixe lunch and $34, three-course prix fixe dinner.

