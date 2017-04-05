Newington intersection closed for morning commute after crash

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A busy intersection of Route 176 was closed for hours on Wednesday morning, after a car slammed into a utility pole, causing outages and delays.

Newington police say they were dispatched to Route 176, or Main Street, where Robbins and East Robbins Avenues meet, just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

A driver had collided with a utility pole, damaging it and downing wires in the area. There were a handful of outages in the area overnight.

The intersection was closed until around 7 a.m., when Robbins reopened, as well as southbound traffic on Main Street.

These lanes reopened just in time for school buses, but dispatchers said commuters in the area were still affected.

The driver was transported to an area hospital.

There is no word yet on the extent of the driver’s injuries, or whether they will face charges.

