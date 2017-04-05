No injuries after truck fire underneath 91 overpass in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — No injuries were reported and Interstate 91 was ruled safe for travel after a large truck fire Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Wallingford police and firefighters responded to Woodhouse Avenue underneath Interstate 91 northbound on reports of a truck on fire. News 8 viewer EP911 sent in video via Report-It showing large flames coming from the truck before emergency responders arrived.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the cab of the truck on fire. The driver was able to escape the truck without injury. According to Wallingford police, the rear end of the truck was not impacted by the flames. It is unclear if the truck was carrying any cargo at the time of the fire.

Woodhouse Avenue was shut down briefly to allow firefighters to extinguish the fire. Officials from the Connecticut Department of Transportation arrived on the scene to inspect the overpass of Interstate 91 to determine if there was any structural damage from the fire. DOT crews determined that the overpass was safe.

The scene was cleared by 9:00 a.m. Firefighters are conducting their investigation to determine what may have cause the fire.