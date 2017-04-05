Orange, Conn. girl advances to Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) – This pint sized cutie is one of the nation’s best free throw shooters. Ava Storz of Orange, CT is one of 72 kids ages 8 to 13 who will get to compete in the national Elks Hoop shoot Finals in Chicago later this month.

Last fall, Ava joined 8 to 13 year olds across the country who competed in the 2017 Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest. Ava advanced through the local, district and state levels of competition, sinking the most of 25 free throws in her division at each contest. With a score of 21 out of 25 at the New England Regional Semi-Finals, Ava secured her chance to shoot on the foul line at the National Finals.

The Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals tip off on April 22, 2017, in Chicago—home to the Elks National Headquarters. At the contest, the 72 National Finalists will compete to sink the most of 25 free throws and claim the National Championship. One boy and one girl in each of three age-groups will earn the prestigious title and have their names permanently inscribed on the Hoop Shoot plaque in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

You can cheer Ava on by sending an e-greeting to show her that she has CT’s support. Click here to send an e-greeting before April 12.

On April 22, follow Ava’s progress from home using the live Elks Hoop Shoot shot-tracker. Click here to access the shot tracker on April 22, read the latest Hoop Shoot news, and learn more about the Elks Hoop Shoot. Follow #HoopShoot on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more from Chicago.