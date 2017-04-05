Pedestrian struck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was struck in a Colchester parking lot Wednesday morning.
Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications reports that a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Food Bag and gas station located at 327 South Main Street.
*First Look* COLCHESTER #VehicleCrash v. Pedestrian 327 S. Main – Food Bag Parking Lot #CTTraffic pic.twitter.com/6hIY1gDVuY
— QVEC-911 (@QVEC911) April 5, 2017
State police is on the scene and troopers say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
The cause of the accident is unknown. The incident remains under investigation at this time.