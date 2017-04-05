Pedestrian struck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– A pedestrian was struck in a Colchester parking lot Wednesday morning.

Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications reports that a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Food Bag and gas station located at 327 South Main Street.

State police is on the scene and troopers say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

The cause of the accident is unknown. The incident remains under investigation at this time.