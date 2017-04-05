Public hearing over Rocky Top development plans in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A hearing in Hamden will happen Wednesday over plans to build an affordable housing complex. Many neighbors say Rocky Top Road is too narrow for a development. But that’s just one of the issues.

The developer is proposing 288 apartments. He calls it an upscale development, yet 30 percent is reserved as affordable housing. Then there’s what the neighbors call it – a rock mining business in disguise.

The complex would go on top of a ridge off the appropriately named Rocky Top Road. Developer Gary Richitelli says he would have to remove the rocky top of that ridge. That rock can then be sold. Neighbors have done the math, and they think Richetelli can make around $28 million in profit just selling what’s called trap rock, and it would take 2 or 3 years to remove all that rock, during which time neighbors say they’re going to have a quarry in their back yard.

“There’s going to be rock crushing, there’s going to be truck traffic. We estimate 50,000 truck trips over a 3 year period on this road, which is winding, narrow and dangerous,” said Tim Mack, Hamden.

That’s another concern. Rocky Top Road would not be able to handle an extra 500 cars. Richetelli told me on the phone that Hamden should have improved that road years ago for everyone’s safety. A third concern is how removing that rock would affect how water flows off that ridge and into pools and wetlands.

The inland Wetlands Commission meets Wednesday night to hear from the public. Because this project involves affordable housing, it comes under a state statute that makes it tough for the town to say no.

If you want to make your voice heard, the meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.