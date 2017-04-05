Quiet today before another round of rain Thursday

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

The storm system that left many towns with flooded roads yesterday has departed after dropping 1″-2″ of rain across Connecticut. It’s going to be damp with some areas of fog for the morning today but the rain is gone, for now. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s for the morning hours before rising to the mid 50s to near 60 this afternoon. The winds will be light today with more clouds than sunshine but anything you have going on outside will be fine!

The weather changes for Thursday. More rain is forecast to move into the state during the morning. Rain will be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon. The National Weather Service has issued a “Flood Watch” for the entire state of Connecticut with the expectations for another 1″-2″ of rain when all is said and done early Friday AM. The rain in the forecast plus the rain that has fallen over the past couple weeks has caused rivers and streams to be near flood stage. If you live near the rivers in CT, this is something you’ll need to watch over the next couple days.

With the rain comes the wind. We’re expecting wind gusts to 50 MPH Thursday afternoon/evening. With a very saturated ground and even more rain on the way. These winds are certainly strong enough to knock over weaker trees and bring down branches. That means that power outages are a possibility. Not a bad idea to gas up that generator if you have one!

The heaviest rain falls during the day on Thursday with some lingering showers during the day on Friday but not an all day washout by any means. The weather does improve for this weekend with clearing expected during the day on Saturday and temperatures in the 50s. Sunday looks even better with sunshine and temperatures getting to the 60s. 60s continue for Monday before we get into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday! Enjoy that!

Thanks for checking in!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone