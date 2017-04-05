Rain, snowmelt could cause flooding in New England

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The latest storm poised to sweep across New England will bring with it the threat of flooding.

The National Weather Service has placed flood advisories and watches across the region in anticipation of heavy rain moving into New England on Thursday.

Meteorologist Eric Schwibs says the ground is saturated with melting snow, and that it won’t take much rain to cause flash flooding.

The rain could be heavy at times.

Schwibs said a couple of inches of rain combined with runoff from melting snow could cause river levels to rise late Thursday and into Friday.