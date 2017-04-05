Reimagining Cottage Cheese



(WTNH) — It’s not every day that you talk about cottage cheese, well, probably most days you don’t talk about cottage cheese, but did you know it’s a billion dollar industry?

A new cottage cheese is just being introduced to the United States by way of Israel and its first rolling out in the Northeast; Connecticut is a bit of a test market. The company is called Muuna.

The product is made in Minnesota and CEO Gerard Meyer, who is passionate about cottage cheese, says Muuna is disrupting the neglected cottage cheese industry. He says they’re about to give yogurt a run for its money by putting all kinds of different fruit in the cottage cheese.

“We’ve reimagined cottage cheese, so we’ve taken cottage cheese, which has been kind of comatose for like 40 years,” said Meyer. “Whereas yogurt has taken off like crazy. Cottage cheese used to be twice as big as yogurt in this country, now yogurt is eight times the size.”

He says it’s because yogurt evolved and isn’t just sold in big plain tubs anymore, it’s sold in single serve, in tons of different flavors. That’s what they’ve done with Muuna.

“Cottage cheese actually has more protein and less sugar than yogurt, than even Greek yogurt does,” said Meyer.

Muuna has more flavors coming, as well as other innovative products. You’ll never think about cottage cheese in the same way.