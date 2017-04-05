River flooding increasing this week

(WTNH) — The Pawcatuck River is at flood stage right now and is expect to continue to rise. With rain on the way, is there cause for concern if you do live along a river or a stream.

“It got pretty high…the docks over here were under water,” said George Brennan, Director of Emergency Management in Stonington.

No stranger to flooding in Southeastern Connecticut, George Brennan, Director of Emergency Management in Stonington has seen his share of storms over the last 40 plus years.

“Yup, that was heavily damaged by water”

And after a few very dry years, the flood threat has increased along many rivers and streams in Connecticut. The Pawcatuck River is already rising beyond flood stage, and with more rain on the way, it will likely continue to rise. So what’s being done about it?

“The Police Department, Captain Olson has been dedicated to having his men check the flood areas, the areas we know that are a problem. The public works are checking their low-lying areas down further on the river and we’ve had nothing. So I consider ourselves lucky right now,” said George.

Thankfully there is no major concern along the Pawcatuck River, but levels are expected to rise along many streams and rivers in our state. Blame more rain on the way and snow melting up north for rising waters that will likely cause the typical springtime flooding along the Connecticut River.

And while we’re not expecting major flooding after this next storm rolls through, it’s important to remember the saying “turn around, don’t drown”. Whenever there is water on the road, never try and drive through it because you truly never know how deep it is!