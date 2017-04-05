State lawmakers look to protect internet privacy after FCC decision

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — President Trump signed a bill this week that rolls back internet privacy rules passed during President Obama‘s administration. Now, state Democrats are taking steps that they said will protect Connecticut consumers most personal information.

“Individuals should be in a position to control their personal data,” said Sen. Joan Hartley (D-Waterbury).

The move rolls back internet privacy regulations passed last year by the Federal Communications Commission. The regulations gave users more control over what internet service providers can do with their personal data.

“This is one of those things that is probably a gross violation of consumer rights and really what most people would think is fair and reasonable,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk).

The worry is that broadband cable and internet providers will collect web browsing history and personal information from customers, then sell it to third parties for targeted advertising. Users can switch internet search engines like Google easily, but there’s only a few internet service providers to choose from.

State Democratic senator’s are aiming to step between the FCC and Connecticut residents.

“Entities should not be allowed to monetize personal data without the permission of those individuals,” said Hartley.

They plan to introduce legislation that forces internet service providers to give state residents a chance to opt out of any data collection.

“This is really nothing more than taking people’s information when they are on internet service provider’s and selling it to the highest bidder,” Duff said.

In a Washington Post Op-Ed, the head of the FCC and the Federal Trade Commission, said the privacy concerns are overblown. The piece says in part; “Internet service providers have never planned to sell your individual browsing history to third parties. That’s simply not how online advertising works. And doing so would violate ISPs’ privacy promises.”

Details on the state bill are still being worked out. They plan to introduce it as an amendment attached to a commerce bill.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s