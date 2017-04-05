State police: Trooper shoots stolen car suspect brandishing gun in Columbia

Related Coverage 1 in custody after Trooper-involved shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper shot a stolen car suspect in Columbia Tuesday after he pointed a gun at troopers, state police say.

According to authorities, state police were called to the Hop River Motel on Route 66 just before 3 p.m. and came across a car reported stolen out of New Mexico. Officials say the driver, 54-year-old Jay Olson, ran. They say he turned and pointed a gun at a trooper while running. The trooper then fired at least one shot, hitting the suspect, according to police.

Olson was taken to Hartford Hospital. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The New Mexico man is charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, reckless endangerment, and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $500,000 bond.

The names of the troopers involved in this incident have not been released. The trooper who shot Olson was placed on administrative duty pending the investigation.