Suffield Police identify man who allegedly approached children

SUFFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — Suffield police have identified the strange man who was allegedly approaching children in March.

According to police, the man who was seen recently in various neighborhoods in West Suffield prompting concerns about his intentions was confirmed to be a delivery person for a local area newspaper. They say the the man began this new delivery route in Suffield on or about March 20, which may explain why many residents were unfamiliar with him and his vehicle. Police say the man drives a blue colored Hyundai Tucson Sports Utility vehicle with a white colored front passenger quarter panel and displaying Massachusetts license plates.

Authorities say the Suffield Police Department wants to assure the community that investigators have been thorough in this investigation and have been inconstant communication with all persons involved including, witnesses, complainants, and the delivery person himself. Police say that facts and circumstances discovered through their investigation efforts indicate there was no criminal activity that occurred and that perception and circumstance played a large role in initial concerns.

They say they want to thank everyone in the community who shared this crime advisory with friends, family and neighbors. Police say they also want to thank those who acted as additional “eyes and ears” in the community, contacting the police with information to help bring this concern to a prompt conclusion.

The Suffield Police Department says they are committed to working with residents and other community members to co-produce public safety. They say this resolution was made possible through information obtained by officers’ efforts patrolling these neighborhoods, information received from community members who took initiative and time to contact Suffield police, and through further investigative efforts. They say through collaboration, the community and the police can identify problems and public safety issues and partner to implement solutions that produce meaningful results for the community.