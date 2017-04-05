Timeline for Thursday’s rain and wind storm

(WTNH) — The third soaker in the past week is heading for Connecticut. A Flood Watch is in effect for all of Connecticut Thursday into Friday. Street flooding is possible during the heavy downpours on Thursday. Streams and rivers will be rising Thursday afternoon and night, and minor flooding is possible on some of those streams/rivers by Friday. Keep an eye on the river gauges here.

Showers are possible by dawn, especially at the Shoreline. There will be some rain for the morning commute, but it will not be as soggy as it was on Tuesday. Notice how raw it is with temps in the mid to upper 30s. A 15-30 mph easterly wind will make it feel even colder.

Showers continue through the morning. The wind increases to 15-35 mph by noon, and temperatures inch up into the low 40s – but not much warmer.

Heavier rain is likely in the afternoon. T-storms are possible, and wind gusts between 30-45 mph are likely at the Shoreline. Inland gusts should be 25-40 mph. The temperature will hold in the low 40s into the mid-afternoon.

Expect a soggy evening commute in parts of CT. It’s impossible to know where the heaviest down pours will happen, so it’s possible you won’t have to contend with torrential rain on the ride home. Winds stay very active, and temps get closer to 50 by 6 pm.

Steady rain ends between 7-9 pm from south to north. It will stay somewhat damp overnight. Another 1-2″ of rain is likely from this storm. That’s enough for street flooding, and minor stream/river flooding. As you can see from the image below, the heaviest rain is in the afternoon.