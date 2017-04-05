Torrington Police make five arrests in narcotics raid

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) –Five people are facing charges after police investigated a motel in Torrington.

On April 3rd, the Torrington Police Department Detective Division and members of the Special Response team executed a search and seizure warrant at the Lakeside Motel on Winsted Road. When it was over, multiple types of drugs were seized and five people were taken into custody.

Detectives processed Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana along with items used to sell narcotics. In addition, police found cell phones, a substantial amount of cash, and items that were reported stolen from a local retail store.

The Torrington Police Department received several complaints about possible criminal activity occurring at the motel. After a month-long investigation which included undercover purchases from the location, a search and seizure warrant was secured for a room at the motel near the main office.

From the motel, 45-year-old Wendell Mckinney was charged with multiple counts for drug possession. Timothy Spencer, Carrie Grenier, and Katrina Spriggs were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia while Chaslene Judson was charged with larceny for the stolen items from the retail store.

They were all processed and released to appear in Bantam Superior Court.