Troopers recover stolen bikes in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — If you recently had your bicycle stolen in a burglary in northeastern Connecticut, troopers may have found it.

On Monday, Connecticut State Police Troopers found multiple bicycles on Tracy Road near the overpass for I-395 northbound.

Officials believe the bicycles may have been taken in residential burglaries in the Killingly, Brooklyn or Putnam areas.

If you are the owner of any of these bikes or if you know the owner of one of the bikes, police would like to hear from you. You can contact them at (860) 779-4913.