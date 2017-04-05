Two killed in Newtown head-on crash

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A head-on car crash in Newtown late Tuesday night took the lives of a Bridgeport man and a Southbury woman.

According to police, the two cars were traveling along Mount Pleasant Road at around 11:30 p.m. The cars collided near the Taunton Lane intersection.

Both drivers and a passenger were trasnported to Danbury Hospital. 32 year-old Terrelle Anderson and 80 year-old Delores Hake were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Initially, the responding officer did not get much information about the crash due to the injuries of those involved. But investigators later learned Anderson crossed over the double yellow center line and collided into the SUV driven by Forrest Heron. Hake was the front seat passenger in Heron’s vehicle.

Newtown Police are still investigating the deadly crash.