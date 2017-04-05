University of New Haven students participate in disaster drill

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An explosion and fire rocked the University of New Haven campus Wednesday morning. Fortunately, it was just a drill

The scenario had a bomb go off outside a fundraising dinner for a senator. A secondary fire then started in a pool shed. The exercise brought together students from many different departments, all playing their roles from investigator to firefighter.

“It’s unlike anything else we’ve done in the classroom. You really get to learn from doing it, instead of reading about it in books and sitting through PowerPoints, so it’s really great to get hands on and get down and dirty for it,” said Matt Clark, University of New Haven student.

Forensic students gathered evidence. Law students were drawing up warrants. Criminal justice students will spend the next day investigating.

In this scenario, someone had threatened the senator before. Sometime Thursday, the students expect to make a mock arrest.