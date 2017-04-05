University of New Haven students participate in disaster drill

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– An explosion and fire rocked the University of New Haven campus Wednesday morning. Fortunately, it was just a drill

The scenario had a bomb go off outside a fundraising dinner for a senator. A secondary fire then started in a pool shed. The exercise brought together students from many different departments, all playing their roles from investigator to firefighter.

“It’s unlike anything else we’ve done in the classroom. You really get to learn from doing it, instead of reading about it in books and sitting through PowerPoints, so it’s really great to get hands on and get down and dirty for it,” said Matt Clark, University of New Haven student.

Forensic students gathered evidence. Law students were drawing up warrants. Criminal justice students will spend the next day investigating.

In this scenario, someone had threatened the senator before. Sometime Thursday, the students expect to make a mock arrest.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s