Victims sue Danbury sex trafficking suspects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two of the victims from the Danbury sex trafficking ring are suing the suspects in a civil case.

According to a release from the attorneys representing the victims, their clients are suing both Bruce Bemer, of Glastonbury, and William Trefzger, of Westport, who were recently arrested for their involvement in a sex trafficking ring that targeted young men with mental disabilities for racketeering and sexual trafficking.

The victims are looking to receive financial justice after Bemer and Trefzger allegedly forced them into drug addiction, drug use, and prostitution over the course of many years. According to court arrest warrants, Bemer admitted to police that he repeatedly coerced sex from victims. Bemer and Trefzger would promise access to vintage cars and aircraft to coerce the victims with mental illnesses into partaking in sexual acts.

Bemer is a well-known business man who owns two businesses in the state, the New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Bemer Petroleum Corporation.

Officials believe more trafficking victims may come forward since Trefzger and Bemer have been arrested.