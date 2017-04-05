Waterford police ask for help in finding accused shoplifter

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police in Waterford are looking for a woman accused of shoplifting from a grocery store.

The Waterford Police Department posted a surveillance photo of the woman on their Facebook page who they say is suspected in a shoplifting incident. The incident happened at a Stop & Shop on Tuesday at around 4 p.m.

Police are now asking the public’s help in identifying her. Anyone with information is urged to contact them via private Facebook message or by calling 860-442-9451 ext 2255.