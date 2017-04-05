Westfarms Mall celebrates ‘National Walking Day’

By Published:
West Farms Mall in West Hartford (Image: shopwestfarms.com)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Westfarms Mall in West Hartford is participating in National Walking Day on April 5th.

The American Heart Association is encouraging people to wear their sneakers to work on April 5th, and squeeze in a 30 minute walk at some point during the day.

The push is all part of National Walking Day, which is a campaign to remind people about the benefits of walking. Some of the many benefits include preventing weight gain, improving mental health, and increasing energy.

The Westfarms Mall in West Hartford is celebrating with its employees and shoppers.

The mall is challenging its 2,000 employees to wear their sneakers to work and move around the mall before work.

Healthy snacks and giveaways will be available at Hartford HealthCare Rest and Relaxation Lounge located inside the mall.

The event begins at 9:00 a.m.

