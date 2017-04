NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Are you tipping correctly? Take a look at the five times you should be tipping.

Are you tipping correctly? Take a look at the five times you should be tipping.

Cadbury has decided to drop the world Easter from its annual egg hunt. Do you agree with their decision?

Kendall Jenner’s new Pepsi commercial has been the talk of very controversial discussion.

Here’s Ryan Cruisin Connecticut New Haven Restaurant Week: Soul de Cuba Cafe