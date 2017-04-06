4 UConn students charged after death seek probation program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Four of the six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol-related offenses after a student was run over by a campus fire department vehicle have applied for a special form of probation that would allow them to avoid a criminal record.

The Courant reports they are scheduled to return to Superior Court in Rockville on June 1 for hearings on their applications for accelerated rehabilitation. The two who have not applied for accelerated rehabilitation are due in court later this month.

Authorities say the students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16. Nineteen-year-old party attendee Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford, died later that night after being struck.

Police say Pally was struck by a vehicle during a response to a false alarm.

