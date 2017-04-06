Amazon will soon refund unauthorized in-app purchases made by kids

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids buying things on your Amazon app, without you knowing, that is until you check your bank account.

USA Today reports, parents who have had this happen, could soon see a refund. Amazon has dropped it’s appeal of rule last year that said the tech giant failed to get their parents permission for purchases made with apps by their children. The withdrawal of the appeal means Amazon can start processing refunds to customers.

According to USA Today, the Federal Trade Commission says more than $30 million in charges between November 2011 and May 2016 are eligible for refunds.

Amazon disputed the claims in a letter to the FTC, stating they used “effective” controls and offered real-time notices when an in-app purchase was made.

The website reports last year, a federal judge ruled Amazon was liable, saying the company did not do enough to inform parents about charges incurred by their children.

Three years ago, Apple reached a $32.5 million settlement with the FTC, which included full refunds for any unauthorized charges made by kids. In September 2014, Google agreed to refund consumers at least $19 million to settle complaints over unauthorized in-app purchases.

Although many apps in marketplaces like Amazon or Apple’s app stores are free, users have the option to make purchases ranging from as little as 99 cents to $100. The purchases often go toward in-game items or currency. In 2014, Apple changed labeling on download buttons from “Free” to “Get,” to make clear which apps allow for in-app purchases