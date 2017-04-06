Amazon will soon refund unauthorized in-app purchases made by kids

By Published:
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon’s cloud-computing service Amazon Web Services experienced problems in its eastern U.S. region, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, causing widespread problems for thousands of websites and apps. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Kids buying things on your Amazon app, without you knowing, that is until you check your bank account.

USA Today reports, parents who have had this happen, could soon see a refund. Amazon has dropped it’s appeal of rule last year that said the tech giant failed to get their parents permission for purchases made with apps by their children. The withdrawal of the appeal means Amazon can start processing refunds to customers.

According to USA Today, the Federal Trade Commission says more than $30 million in charges between November 2011 and May 2016 are eligible for refunds.

Amazon disputed the claims in a letter to the FTC, stating they used “effective” controls and offered real-time notices when an in-app purchase was made.

The website reports last year, a federal judge ruled Amazon was liable, saying the company did not do enough to inform parents about charges incurred by their children.

Three years ago, Apple reached a $32.5 million settlement with the FTC, which included full refunds for any unauthorized charges made by kids. In September 2014, Google agreed to refund consumers at least $19 million to settle complaints over unauthorized in-app purchases.

Although many apps in marketplaces like Amazon or Apple’s app stores are free, users have the option to make purchases ranging from as little as 99 cents to $100. The purchases often go toward in-game items or currency. In 2014, Apple changed labeling on download buttons from “Free” to “Get,” to make clear which apps allow for in-app purchases

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s