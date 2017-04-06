Animal Shelter renovations to start Monday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Long overdue renovations to the New Haven Animal Shelter are set to start on Monday.

New Haven police say the Fournier Street facility was last remodeled 30 years ago. The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter volunteers applied for and received $95,000 from the John T. and Jane A. Weiderhold Founderation. These funds will held cover the building supplies.

The renovations will improve living conditions for the animals, more than double space for new cat kennels, install noise reduction panels, and give prospective adopters a more comfortable area to meet with the pets.

New Haven’s is the second largest municipal shelter in the state and takes in about 1,400 dogs and cats each year.

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of May.