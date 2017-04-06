Author Matt Micros

Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – We have author, Matt Micros discussing his latest book.

The story itself, which is about a man who has struggled in the three years since his wife has passed.  He wakes up one morning, opens the newspaper, and stares at his own obituary. Convinced by his best friend to not say anything and attend the Irish Wake in an effort to find out who was behind it, he ends up on a humorous reunion with old friends, new friends and family. A story that is just as sure to tug at your heart as give you a belly laugh, Jim finds that it took dying, to actually bring him back to life.

For more information visit www.mattmicros.com

