Body-camera maker offers 1-year trial to police agencies

NEW YORK (AP) — A body-camera maker is offering some U.S. police departments a chance to try out their goods for a year. But if they decide to keep the cameras, or happen to damage them, they’ll have to pay full price.

The trial run is being offered by Taser International Inc., which makes the Axon brand of body cameras. Departments that sign up will also get online data storage, camera equipment and other services.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company says the camera retails for $399.

Body cameras are a growing business for Taser, which also makes stun guns. This week, it will change its corporate name to Axon Enterprise Inc. and switch its stock symbol to “AAXN” from “TASR.”

