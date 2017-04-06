Bridgeport school closed for the day after 8 students get sick

Columbus Elementary School in Bridgeport (WTNH / Kevin Frederick)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport school was evacuated and is deciding if it will reopen Friday after eight students became ill.

Bridgeport School Administrator John DiDonato says eight students at the Columbus School became sick on Thursday. He says the students were all in the same area of the school and began coughing and vomiting so emergency crews were called in to check out the building. The school was also evacuated.

The school is paired to another school, Johnson School, so all of the students, except for the eight who were sick, were taken there. Four of the students were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and the other four were picked up by their parents and suggested to seek medical care.

The Bridgeport Fire Department, DEEP and the Health Department were called to the school, checked it, and say they found zero levels of any hazardous substance.

Officials are still deciding on whether or not to open school on Friday.

