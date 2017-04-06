Cleaning up downtown droppings

MILFORD, Conn (WTNH) — Mayor Benjamin Blake has to watch his steps these days. There’s a problem with geese droppings downtown in the park near city hall.

“They are a menace,” the mayor said. “It’s becoming a community issue….it’s caused a problem because these beautiful park-like areas that we used to be able to picnic and have wedding photos at really have been a place that you can’t really use anymore because of the geese droppings.”

Area merchants agree. Anna Marie Seefer is a manager at The Mod House Vaporium across the street from city hall.

“There is a problem with goose poop outside,” she said.

She says the geese also take over the streets — blocking traffic downtown. She says because of the abundance of droppings — she also won’t walk her dog, Gunner, outside in the area.

“It’s pretty bad ….. and it’s unhealthy. I don’t want him (Gunner) to come in contact with it ….. and it’s unhealthy to children, too.”

The mayor has embarked on an educational campaign inside Milford’s elementary schools to try and raise awareness about the problem and the potential negative effects. Students read books about the dangers and health hazards of feeding Canada geese, which results in so many droppings. It’s a message he’s also trying to spread to all of Milford’s residents.

But, one unique way to combat the problem has many people talking.

The city has put up about a dozen fake coyote statues to try and scare the Canada geese away.

“Hopefully, they’re going to do the trick and deter the geese,” the mayor said.

Mayor Blake says most of the feedback he’s gotten from residents has been positive, but he also admits some residents have contacted city hall alarmed about seeing coyotes downtown.

“I think a couple of people may’ve gotten a little nervous when they see the outline of a fake coyote,” the mayor said. “But I think, in time, it’ll become something that — as long as they have that deterrent effect — that people will embrace.”

There are about a dozen fake coyote statues around Milford. According to the mayor’s office, they cost about $200 each. The mayor says he got the idea from the Athletic Director at Foran High School. Every year, he uses similar fake coyote statues to keep geese — and their droppings — away from the school’s ball fields.

“They’ve seemed to have worked, so we’re using them as a tool in the tool kit to keep away the geese,” the mayor said.

Anna Marie is hopeful the mayor can clean things up around Milford. But, she admits, it could be a tough battle.

“They seem pretty relentless — these geese,” she said.