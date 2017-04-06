Connecticut honoring John Glenn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- The state of Connecticut is joining in a national tribute to the late astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn.

Governor Dannel Malloy says state flags should be flown at half staff from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, April 6th as a tribute to Glenn.

Glenn will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery Thursday. John Glenn was the first American to ever orbit the Earth. He later represented Ohio in the United States Senate and was a successful businessman.

He died in December at the age of 95.