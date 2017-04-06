Days of rain causing basement flooding all over the state

(WTNH) — At Nicole Loris’ home in Trumbull, the sound of the falling rain is being drowned out by jackhammers. Late last week her basement flooded and crews are working to fix the problem.

“We’re gonna go along the perimeter. As you can see we’ve already broken up the floor and we’re gonna remove that section. Then we’re gonna put in our piping system, some gravel, re-cement it back over and we’re gonna channel that all the way around to the new sump pump location,” said Al Guglielmoni with Connecticut Basement Systems.

“A week ago, it was Friday, we came home from being out all day and there was about six inches of water in the basement. Total nightmare,” said Loris.

Thursday marks the third big rain storm in seven days in the state. As the ground continues to get saturated the calls for help are rolling in.

“Since Monday morning we’ve set over 800 appointments for customers that either have water or are very concerned about flooding in the basement,” said Michael McCarty, sales manager with Connecticut Basement Systems.

Guglielmoni says many older sump pumps and basement protection systems don’t quite cut it anymore.

“The waterproofing industry has come miles in the past 30 years and there’s patented products specifically designed for basement waterproofing which they didn’t have 30 years ago,” said Guglielmoni.

At 11 Thursday morning, Nicole’s basement was all torn up as the crew of three worked to redirect the water. It might be hard to believe but the crew said waterproofing the basement would be completed by the end of the day.

“We can’t have water in the basement. We have a washer and dryer there and we have five kids so we had to get it taken care of,” said Nicole.