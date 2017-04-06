Drones to play a bigger role in Boston Marathon security

Defending champion Lelisa Desisa, of Ethiopia, center, runs at the head of the pack in the 120th Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18, 2016, in Hopkinton, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say they’ll make greater use of trucks and drones to secure this month’s Boston Marathon.

Law enforcement officials and marathon organizers said Wednesday that security will be tight for the April 17 race.

Police say they’ll use tethered drones at the start line in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, to keep a close eye on the crowds. Up to 1 million spectators are expected to line the course.

They’ll also use large public works vehicles to block access to key pedestrian areas. That’s a response to recent attacks in France and Germany, where trucks were used to mow down people packing sidewalks.

Two bombs planted near the finish line in 2013 killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

The FBI says there’s no known threat against the marathon.

