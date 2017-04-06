Drought eases in Eastern Connecticut following rainy stretch

(WTNH) — The most recent drought update provides good news for Connecticut. The drought has ended in Windham County, and it’s over for most of Tolland and New London Counties, too. A moderate drought continues in 74% of the state, but that’s down from 88% last week. The severe drought continues in 34% of Connecticut. It’s mainly in northern New Haven County, Litchfield County, and western Hartford County. Last week 42% of the state was in a severe drought, and three months ago that number was 83%.

A rainy stretch at the end of March and first week of April has both Windsor Locks and Bridgeport running at least 15% above normal for precipitation in 2017. This drought update was prepared Tuesday morning by the Drought Monitor, and it does not include Thursday’s soaker that brought about an inch of rain to most of the state. Continued improvement is possible with next Thursday’s update. However, the wet weather pattern will likely become drier in the next month or so.

