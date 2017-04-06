Facebook launches tool to help users spot false news

(ABC) — Facebook is launching a resource to help you spot false news and misinformation that spreads on its service.

The feature is similar to previous efforts around privacy and security and is basically a notification that will pop up on top of your news feed for a few days. Clicking on it takes you to tips and other information on how to spot false news and what to do about it.

Tips to spot false news include looking closely at website addresses to see if they are trying to spoof real news sites.

Adam Mosseri, vice president of News Feed at Facebook, says he’s hoping people will become “more discerning consumers” of news.

The tool will be available in 14 countries, including the U.S.