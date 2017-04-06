Father who dragged daughter through school avoids prison

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut father who gave his 13-year-old daughter bruises and rug burns when he dragged her through her school has been spared prison time.

The Day of New London reports that 36-year-old Mark Thornton was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation. He had faced up to 10 years in prison after he was convicted in September of risk of injury to a minor.

Prosecutors say the Mashantucket man dragged the eighth-grader by the wrists and ankles from outside a classroom to the school’s main office in September 2015 after she refused to leave with him for a counseling appointment.

Thornton said he could have handled the situation differently but he was desperately trying to get help for the girl, who kept running away. She is currently in state care.

