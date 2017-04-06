Fire at Italian Center in Stamford

By Published:
(Photo: Stamford Fire Department)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire started in the sauna at the Italian Center in Stamford early Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was coming from the building and it had already been evacuated. Additional fire companies were called in to help fight the fire.

Firefighters had to deal with heavy fire conditions as the fire quickly spread beyond the sauna and into the adjacent locker room area. Fire damage was contained to those areas but smoke permeated all sections of the building. A total of six engines, two trucks and more than 40 firefighters were at the scene. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

2017 04 06 stamford italian center fire 1 Fire at Italian Center in Stamford
(Photo: Stamford Fire Department)

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s