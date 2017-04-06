Fire at Italian Center in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire started in the sauna at the Italian Center in Stamford early Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived heavy smoke was coming from the building and it had already been evacuated. Additional fire companies were called in to help fight the fire.

Firefighters had to deal with heavy fire conditions as the fire quickly spread beyond the sauna and into the adjacent locker room area. Fire damage was contained to those areas but smoke permeated all sections of the building. A total of six engines, two trucks and more than 40 firefighters were at the scene. There were no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.