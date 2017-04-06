Former Conn. man charged for defrauding lenders of over $3 million

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Connecticut man with dual U.S. and Egyptian citizenship entered a plea of not guilty Thursday after a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging him with defrauding lenders of more than $3 million.

On October 22, 2015, a federal grand jury in New Haven returned a 14-count indictment charging 26-year-old Mohsen Youssef, formerly of Vernon, with fraud offenses relating to an alleged scheme to secure more than $3 million in funding for his purported pita manufacturing business.

Youssef was arrested in Canada on March 1, 2017, and has been detained since his arrest. He appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson.

As alleged in the indictment, beginning in approximately October 2011, Youssef defrauded various banks, a corporate leasing and vendor finance company, and the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, in a scheme to secure funding for equipment purchases for his company, Amoun Pita and Distribution LLC (“Amoun Pita”), and other companies he controlled.

According to its business plan, Amoun Pita was a bakery that manufactured pocket pita bread from a production facility in South Windsor, Connecticut.

It has been alleged that Youssef provided false information when applying for loans, lines of credit, lease financing and state grants, purportedly to finance the acquisition of new pita manufacturing equipment, other machinery and inventory related to his businesses.

The false information included documentation that inflated the assets and income of Youssef and his companies, as well as fraudulently created invoices to document equipment purchases that never occurred. In order to induce victims to rely on the invoices he provided, Youssef created marketing materials and websites for non-existent vendors.

Youssef was charged with two counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of bank fraud, and one count of mail fraud.