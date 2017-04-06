Governor Malloy to honor 100th anniversary of entry into World War I

By Published:
FILE - In this May 26, 2014 file photo, visitors look at memorial bricks after a Memorial Day observance at the National World War Museum at Liberty Memorial in Kansas City, Mo. Foreign dignitaries from around the globe are converging on Kansas City, Missouri, and its towering World War I monument to observe the centennial of the day the U.S. entered "The Great War." A sellout gathering of 3,000 onlookers also have snapped up tickets for the daylong observance Thursday, April 6, 2017, titled "In Sacrifice for Liberty and Peace." (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will attend a ceremony hosted by the Connecticut State Library to mark the 100 anniversary of America’s entry into World War I.

That anniversary falls on Thursday, April 6th.

The library has been gathering old photos, documents and mementos from the war, preserving them in the Connecticut Digital Archive.

Ceremonies are also planned across the country, many will include a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance. There will also be a commemoration at the World War I museum in the nation’s capitol.