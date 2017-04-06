Governor Malloy to honor 100th anniversary of entry into World War I

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy will attend a ceremony hosted by the Connecticut State Library to mark the 100 anniversary of America’s entry into World War I.

That anniversary falls on Thursday, April 6th.

The library has been gathering old photos, documents and mementos from the war, preserving them in the Connecticut Digital Archive.

Ceremonies are also planned across the country, many will include a wreath laying ceremony in remembrance. There will also be a commemoration at the World War I museum in the nation’s capitol.