Heavy rain, thunder and wind expected today

More rain is in the forecast throughout the day today. Rain will be heavy at times, especially during the afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a “Flood Watch” for the entire state of Connecticut with the expectations for another 1″-2″ of rain when all is said and done. The rain in the forecast plus the rain that has fallen over the past couple weeks has caused rivers and streams to be near flood stage. If you live near the rivers in CT, this is something you’ll need to watch over the next couple days.

Here’s the timeline for the rain:

Rain will be scattered during the morning hours before filling in midday. We’ll see periods of heavy rain and even some thunder for the afternoon. This will cause street flooding and lower visibility while driving. Rain will continue during the afternoon and into the evening.

With the rain comes the wind. We’re expecting wind gusts to 45 MPH Thursday afternoon/evening. With a very saturated ground and even more rain on the way. These winds are certainly strong enough to knock over weaker trees and bring down branches. One thing to note, trees don’t have leaves on them just yet, so it won’t be widespread. That being said, power outages are still a possibility. Not a bad idea to gas up that generator if you have one!

Some lingering showers during the day on Friday but not an all day washout by any means. The weather does improve for this weekend with clearing expected during the day on Saturday and temperatures in the 50s. Sunday looks even better with sunshine and temperatures getting to the 60s. 60s and 70s are expected next week!! Enjoy that!

