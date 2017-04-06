Iconic Frank Pepe’s Pizza coming to Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — You don’t have to live in New Haven to understand the widespread love for Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, Connecticut’s iconic third-generation owned and operated pizzeria since 1925. Now, Pepe’s lovers can head to Waterbury for a slice of their favorite pie.

Frank Pepe’s is putting the finishing touches on its new 3,400 square foot, 90-seat space located at 130 Reidville Drive in Waterbury, CT, directly off of I-84. Pepe’s highly anticipated opening is planned for April 17. This will be the 9th location in the Frank Pepe Restaurant Group.

Touted as a “New Haven Institution”, Pepe’s continues to make its beloved, coal-fired Neapolitan style pizza utilizing the family’s recipes that patriarch Frank Pepe grew up with in his town of Maiori, on the Amalfi coast of Italy and brought to the Wooster neighborhood of New Haven nearly a century ago.

“Waterbury has long been on our radar, “says Gary Bimonte, the grandson of Frank Pepe, and co-owner along with his family members, “As always, our goal is to bring our customers the same quality pizza and the Pepe’s experience they have grown know to love – and perhaps introduce ourselves to some new customers along the way.”

The new location is an extension of Pepe’s signature casual décor, family atmosphere, and simple menu. The focal point of the space is the coal-fired pizza oven which fires up to 600 degrees. The interior is framed in white subway tiles and offers table and booth seating. Pepe’s pizza is famous for its crisp, chewy crust, yearly taste-tested Italian tomatoes that go into their sauce, and the highest quality toppings. Fresh salads, beer and wine selections, and CT based Foxon sodas complete Pepe’s signature menu.

Touted as “America’s Best Pizza” by The Daily Meal, one of the “Incredible American Pizza Joints You Need to Eat in Before You Die” from Culture Trip, and featured as a “Constitution State Staple” as seen on the Food Network, Pepe’s remains true to its concept – deeply rooted in family and in history.